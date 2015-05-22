UPDATE 3-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
ACCRA May 22 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.1502 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.0768 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted all 532.79 million cedis ($133.2 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.
For full details please click here:
here%201434.pdf ($1 USD = 4.0000 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage: