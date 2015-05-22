ACCRA May 22 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.1502 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.0768 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted all 532.79 million cedis ($133.2 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.

here%201434.pdf ($1 USD = 4.0000 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)