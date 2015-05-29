BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA May 29 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.1707 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1502 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted 655.53 million cedis ($161.46 million) worth of bids of the 655.56 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper.
For full details please click here:
here%201435.pdf ($1 USD = 4.0600 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: