ACCRA May 29 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.1707 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1502 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 655.53 million cedis ($161.46 million) worth of bids of the 655.56 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 4.0600 Ghana cedis)