ACCRA, June 5 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell marginally to 25.1631 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1707 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted all 811.84 million cedis ($197.52 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 4.1100 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)