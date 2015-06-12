BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties Australia entered into contracts for sale of assets
* Entered into contracts for sale of two assets in its property portfolio
ACCRA, June 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.1549 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1631 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it accepted all 751.74 million cedis ($174.82 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.
* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group plans to list its Malaysian petrochemical unit in the third quarter, company filings show, in an initial public offering that sources say could raise as much as $1.5 billion.