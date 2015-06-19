ACCRA, June 19 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.1801 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1549 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted all 476.86 million cedis ($109 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 4.3750 Ghana cedis)