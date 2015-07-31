ACCRA, July 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.2010 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.2243 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted all 716.13 million cedis ($190 mln) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.

For full details please click here:

here%201444.pdf ($1 USD = 3.7700 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)