(Adds size and roadshow details)
By Sudip Roy and Michael Turner
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Ghana has mandated Barclays, Deutsche
Bank and Standard Chartered for a new bond deal, according to
sources.
Ghana is looking to raise up to US$1.5bn. A London and New
York roadshow has been announced for the third week of
September, said Trieu Pham, CEEMEA strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities, citing Ghana's parliamentary finance committee.
Ghana is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B
by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner, Editing by Helene
Durand)