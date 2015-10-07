(Corrects ratings to reflect the notes)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has begun marketing, at a yield of 11% area, a US dollar benchmark-sized October 2030 bond.

Order books are now open on the bond, which will have a guarantee from World Bank agency, IDA, for up to 40% of the final size. It is expected to price later on Wednesday.

The amortising bond has a 14-year weighted average life with three equal redemption payments in October 2028, October 2029 and October 2030.

The expected ratings of the bonds are B1 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch. Ghana's sovereign ratings are B3 by Moody's and B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)