ACCRA Oct 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.3026 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.3205 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted all 748.28 million cedis ($208 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 3.6300 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)