ACCRA, March 18 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.7200 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6061 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted all 534.65 million cedis' ($139 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on March 21.

($1 USD = 3.8400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)