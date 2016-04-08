ACCRA, April 8 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.7713 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6829 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 668.94 million cedis' ($174.9 million) worth of bids of the 668.95 million tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on April 11.

For full details please click here: here%201480.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8250 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Andrew Roche)