ACCRA May 26 Ghana accepted 303 million cedis ($78.1 mln) worth of bids for a three-year domestic bond and will pay a yield of 24.5 percent, central bank sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The bond, which was open to offshore investors, was undersubscribed with total bids tendered amounting to 341 million cedis, lower than the 500 million cedis targeted, the sources said.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)