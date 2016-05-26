BRIEF-CTBC Financial Holding says The Tokyo Star Bank sells J REIT Investment Securities for 1.34 bln yen
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen
ACCRA May 26 Ghana accepted 303 million cedis ($78.1 mln) worth of bids for a three-year domestic bond and will pay a yield of 24.5 percent, central bank sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The bond, which was open to offshore investors, was undersubscribed with total bids tendered amounting to 341 million cedis, lower than the 500 million cedis targeted, the sources said.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen
* Approved appointment of Theraphan Jittalarn as chairman of board in replacement of Chaidaj Boonrod effective from 1 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international physicians and seriously ill patients from an executive order that limits immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.