ACCRA, July 21 The Bank of Ghana will issue a
400 million-cedi ($117 million) three-year domestic bond on July
31 to support the government's budget, head of the treasury Yao
Abalo said on Monday.
The auction, which is open to foreign investors, is the first
of two domestic bonds planned for the second half of 2014.
"It is a new issue to support government finances," Abalo
said, adding that another transaction of the same maturity and
value will be issued in October to roll over maturing debts.
A similar auction held in May attracted a yield of 24.44 pct,
and analysts forecast the new issue could attract between 23
percent and 25 percent.
Yields on Ghana's government debt have risen above the
average in sub-Saharan Africa since January, reflecting the
government's battle to bring down a stubbornly high budget
deficit and widening debt, while the local cedi currency
has slumped around 30 percent.
The yield on Bank of Ghana's 91-day bill rose to a fresh
three-year high of 24.8385 percent at the weekly auction last
Friday, from 24.3109 percent previously.
($1 = 3.4100 cedis)
