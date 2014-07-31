* Yield rises to 25.4 pct from 24.4 pct
* Offshore take-up equals 31.1 pct of accepted bids
* Bond was new issue to support government finances
(Adds details)
ACCRA, July 31 Ghana accepted 400.01 million
cedis ($115.94 million) worth of bids for a three-year bond and
paid a slightly higher yield of 25.4 percent in an
oversubscribed sale on Thursday, the central bank said.
The bond, open to offshore investors, was the first of two
auctions planned for the second half of this year to boost
government finances, Deputy Head of Treasury Collins Antwi said.
A similar sale in May attracted a yield of 24.4 percent.
Antwi told Reuters a total of 644.15 million cedis worth of bids
were tendered.
Bids ranged from 23.89 to 30 percent and the offshore
component of accepted bids totalled 124.45 million cedis, or 31
percent, he said.
Yields on Ghana's government debt have risen above the
average in sub-Saharan Africa since January, reflecting the
government's struggle to bring down a stubbornly high budget
deficit. The cedi currency has slumped more than 40
percent in the same period.
The yield on Bank of Ghana's 91-day bill rose to a fresh
three-year high of 24.9713 percent at the weekly auction last
Friday, from 24.3109 percent previously.
The world's second largest cocoa producer, which also
exports gold and oil, is set to issue its third Eurobond in
August to raise up to $1.5 billion for government finances and
to bolster the cedi.
($1=3.4500 cedis)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)