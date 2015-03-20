ACCRA, March 20 (Reuters) 25.4518 - The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.4518 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.5241 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 438.91 million cedis ($117.35 million) worth of bids of the 520.68 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:

here%201425.pdf ($1 USD = 3.7400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)