Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
ACCRA, March 27 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.2752 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.4518 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted 679.88 million cedis ($179.39 million) worth of bids of the 734.66 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:
here%201426.pdf ($1 USD = 3.7900 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.