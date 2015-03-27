ACCRA, March 27 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.2752 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.4518 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 679.88 million cedis ($179.39 million) worth of bids of the 734.66 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:

here%201426.pdf ($1 USD = 3.7900 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)