ACCRA, April 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.2464 percent at an auction on Thursday, from 25.2752 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 599.97 million cedis ($157.2 million) worth of bids of the 605.35 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:

here%201427.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8150 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)