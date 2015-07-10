ACCRA, July 10 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose marginally to 25.1827 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1801 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted 474.56 million cedis ($141.66 mln) worth of bids of the 474.61 million tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 3.3500 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Andrew Roche)