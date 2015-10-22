ACCRA Oct 22 The Bank of Ghana paid a 24.5 percent yield on a 3-year fixed rate 1.5 billion CFA franc ($399 million) bond on Thursday, up from 23.47 percent paid on another bond in May, a senior government official told Reuters, giving no further details.

The government launched a $1 billion Eurobond at 10.75 percent coupon rate on Oct. 7. It had initially targeted $1.5 billion bond at 9.5 percent and a failure to achieve this has put pressure on the domestic debt market, economists said. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)