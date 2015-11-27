ACCRA Nov 27 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 23.7227 percent at an auction on Friday, from 24.1047 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it accepted 777.4 million cedis ($204 million) worth of bids of 975.4 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper.

($1 USD = 3.8100 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)