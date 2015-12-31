ACCRA Dec 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 22.7939 percent at an auction on Thursday, from 22.9009 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted all 611.67 million cedis' ($161 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Jan 4.

For full details please click here: here%201466.pdf

($1 USD = 3.8000 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)