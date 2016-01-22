ACCRA Jan 22 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 22.6460 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6934 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted all 690.68 million cedis' ($178.93 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Jan 25.

($1 USD = 3.8600 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)