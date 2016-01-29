ACCRA Jan 29 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.6499 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6460 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted all 694.66 million cedis' ($176.3 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 1.

For full details please click here: here%201470.pdf

($1 USD = 3.9400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)