ACCRA Feb 5 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.7521 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6499 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 857.12 million cedis' ($223.2 million) worth of bids of the 858.51 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 8.

($1 USD = 3.8400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)