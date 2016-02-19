BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
ACCRA Feb 19 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose slightly to 22.6787 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6428 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted 541.68 million cedis ($136.1 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 22.
For full details please click here: here%201473.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9800 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Makini Brice and Alison Williams)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management