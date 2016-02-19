ACCRA Feb 19 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose slightly to 22.6787 percent at an auction on Friday, from 22.6428 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 541.68 million cedis ($136.1 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Feb. 22.

For full details please click here: here%201473.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9800 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Makini Brice and Alison Williams)