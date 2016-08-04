BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has decided not to go ahead with a bond issue but will continue with a tender offer on its 2017 bonds, according to a lead.
The sovereign planned to issue an amortising bond with a weighted average life of five years in conjunction with the buyback.
But in a statement released on Thursday morning Ghana said "it will continue to monitor markets in the context of a potential new issue", meaning a new deal was not imminent. The sovereign thanked investors "for their positive feedback."
The statement said Ghana would still proceed with a capped cash tender offer of up to US$100m on its 2017 notes. The deadline for the tender offer is Friday.
Ghana is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are the lead managers.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.