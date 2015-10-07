NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - Ghana launched a US$1bn bond with a 10.75% final yield on Wednesday, one of the leads on the deal told IFR.

The bond has a weighted average life of 14 years, with three equal redemption payments due in October 2028, October 2029 and October 2030.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the transaction, which was to price later on Wednesday.

