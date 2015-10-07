Heraeus takes over Swiss gold and silver firm Argor-Heraeus
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - Ghana launched a US$1bn bond with a 10.75% final yield on Wednesday, one of the leads on the deal told IFR.
The bond has a weighted average life of 14 years, with three equal redemption payments due in October 2028, October 2029 and October 2030.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the transaction, which was to price later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
* Cancels Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for April 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)