ACCRA May 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 22.7846 at an auction on Friday from 22.8065 percent at the last sale on May 6.

The bank said it had accepted 604.29 million cedis' ($158.6 million) worth of bids of the 611.67 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on May 16.

For full details please click here: here%201485.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8100 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Mark Heinrich)