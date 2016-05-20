BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
ACCRA May 20 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.8071 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7846 percent at the last sale on May 13.
The bank said it had accepted all 619.44 million cedis' ($160.2 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on May 23.
For full details please click here: here%201486.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8650 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago