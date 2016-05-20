ACCRA May 20 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.8071 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7846 percent at the last sale on May 13.

The bank said it had accepted all 619.44 million cedis' ($160.2 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on May 23.

For full details please click here: here%201486.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8650 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)