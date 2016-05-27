ACCRA May 27 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 22.7622 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8071 percent at the last sale on May 20.

The bank said it had accepted all 773.83 million cedis ($202.57 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on May 30.

For full details please click here: here%201487.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8200 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)