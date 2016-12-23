ACCRA Dec 23 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 16.4281 percent at an auction on Friday from 16.6759 percent at the last sale on Dec. 16.

The bank said it had accepted 691.07 million cedis ($160.9 million) worth of bids of the 713.43 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Dec. 26.

($1 = 4.2950 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)