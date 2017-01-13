ACCRA Jan 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dropped to 16.0560 percent at an auction on Friday from 16.2478 percent at the last sale, on Jan. 6.

The bank said it had accepted 923.47 million cedis ($216.27 million) worth of bids out of 944.24 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Jan. 16.

For full details, click here: here%201520.pdf

($1 = 4.27 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King)