Dubai's Mashreq Q4 net profit slides 20.7 pct
DUBAI, Jan 25 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, reported a 20.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
ACCRA Jan 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dropped to 16.0560 percent at an auction on Friday from 16.2478 percent at the last sale, on Jan. 6.
The bank said it had accepted 923.47 million cedis ($216.27 million) worth of bids out of 944.24 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Jan. 16.
For full details, click here: here%201520.pdf
($1 = 4.27 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Larry King)
DUBAI, Jan 25 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, reported a 20.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
* Jörg Sklebitz resigned as a member of the supervisory board (Chairman) with effect from April 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend