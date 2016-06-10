ACCRA, June 10 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8092 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7939 percent at the last sale on June 3.

The bank said it had accepted all 652.53 million cedis ($169 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 13.

For full details please click here: here%201489.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8600 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)