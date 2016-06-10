BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
ACCRA, June 10 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8092 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7939 percent at the last sale on June 3.
The bank said it had accepted all 652.53 million cedis ($169 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 13.
For full details please click here: here%201489.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8600 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.