ACCRA, July 22 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8009 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.7109 percent at the last sale on July 15.

The bank said it had accepted 814.02 million cedis ($206.6 million) worth of bids of the 814.52 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on July 25.

For full details, click here: here%201495.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)