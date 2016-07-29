ACCRA, July 29 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8173 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8009 percent at the last sale on July 22.

The bank said it had accepted 778.06 million cedis ($196.33 million) worth of bids of the 784.06 million tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Aug. 1.

For full details, click here: here%201496.pdf ($1 = 3.9630 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Louise Ireland)