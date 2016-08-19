BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management L.P reports 8 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings as of Dec 31, 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P
ACCRA Aug 19 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.8495 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8434 percent at the last sale on Aug 12.
The bank said it had accepted all 606.38 million cedis ($152.93 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Aug. 22.
For full details, click he re: here%201499.pdf ($1 = 3.9650 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
* Hudson Bay Capital Management L.P. reports 7.54 percent passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kGVCFP) Further company coverage: