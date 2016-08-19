ACCRA Aug 19 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill edged up to 22.8495 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8434 percent at the last sale on Aug 12.

The bank said it had accepted all 606.38 million cedis ($152.93 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Aug. 22.

For full details, click he re: here%201499.pdf ($1 = 3.9650 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)