ACCRA, Sept 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8710 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8697 percent at the last sale on Aug 26.

The bank said it had accepted 812.77 million cedis ($204.6 million) worth of bids of the 815.37 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Sept 5.

For full details, click he re: here%201501.pdf ($1 = 3.9725 Ghanaian cedis)