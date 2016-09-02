BRIEF-Old Point Financial,Morgan Marrow to start Old Point Insurance Llc
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc
ACCRA, Sept 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 22.8710 percent at an auction on Friday from 22.8697 percent at the last sale on Aug 26.
The bank said it had accepted 812.77 million cedis ($204.6 million) worth of bids of the 815.37 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Sept 5.
For full details, click he re: here%201501.pdf ($1 = 3.9725 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc
* Soundhound inc. Raises $75 million to drive growth, international expansion of houndify ai voice technology platform and "COLLECTIVE AI"
* Inspira Financial Inc releases third quarter financial results