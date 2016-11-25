ACCRA Nov 25 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 18.6063 percent at an auction on Friday from 20.4284 percent at the last sale on Nov. 18.

The bank said it had accepted 892.9 million cedis ($215.4 million) worth of bids of the 1.349 billion cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Nov. 28.

($1 = 4.1450 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)