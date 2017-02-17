ACCRA Feb 17 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bills being sold in a regular weekly auction on Friday rose to 15.9621 percent from 15.6877 percent at the last sale on Feb. 10. The bank said it had accepted 437.16 million cedis ($96.5 million) worth of bids out of 437.66 million cedis tendered for the paper, which will be issued on Feb. 20.