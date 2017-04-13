ACCRA, April 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 16.3542 at a weekly auction on Thursday from 16.7097 percent last week.

The bank said it accepted 643.37 million cedis ($152.45 million) worth of bids, having offered 1 billion cedis, which will be issued on April 17.

($1 = 4.2200 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Richard Lough)