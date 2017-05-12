ACCRA May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.

The bank said it had accepted 691.60 million cedis ($167.77 million) worth of bids out of 742.28 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on May 15.

For full details, click here: here%201537.pdf ($1 = 4.2750 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)