Sri Lankan shares hit near 1-wk closing low; Keells down 3 pct
COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.
ACCRA May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
The bank said it had accepted 691.60 million cedis ($167.77 million) worth of bids out of 742.28 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on May 15.
For full details, click here: here%201537.pdf ($1 = 4.2750 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.
* Agrees with National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group to increase credit facility limit to 3.60 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged capital - on june 19, delivered letter to rent-a-center’s remaining incumbent directors, michael gade, rishi garg, lentell and steven pepper