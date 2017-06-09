ACCRA, June 9 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 11.9077 percent at an auction on Friday, from 12.3903 percent at the last sale on June 2.

The bank said it had accepted 452.88 million cedis ($103.28 million) worth of bids out of the 506.88 cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 12.

For full details, click here: here%201541.pdf ($1 = 4.3850 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)