BRIEF-Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
ACCRA, June 9 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 11.9077 percent at an auction on Friday, from 12.3903 percent at the last sale on June 2.
The bank said it had accepted 452.88 million cedis ($103.28 million) worth of bids out of the 506.88 cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on June 12.
For full details, click here: here%201541.pdf ($1 = 4.3850 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
* PORTFOLIO IS BEING SOLD BY A LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AND CONTAINS ROUGHLY 600 ASSETS WITH AN APPRAISAL VALUE OF AROUND EUR 50M
MUMBAI, June 22 Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on investment products from those selling them in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.