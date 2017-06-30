UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
ACCRA, June 30 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.3176 percent at an auction on Friday, from 11.9324 percent at the last sale on June 23.
The bank said it had accepted 603.8 million cedis ($137.4 million) worth of bids out of the 635.6 million cedis tendered for the paper, which will be issued on July 3.
For full details, click here: here%201544.pdf ($1 = 4.3950 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by John Stonestreet)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.