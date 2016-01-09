ACCRA Jan 9 Police in Ghana said on Saturday they had tracked down and arrested the partner of a British actress whose body was found in the garden of her London home this week along with those of their two young sons.

Arthur Simpson-Kent is wanted in connection with the murder of Sian Blake, a former actress in the popular soap opera EastEnders, and the two boys, Zachary and Amon. The family had been reported missing in mid-December.

"The suspect has been arrested by police and I can confirm his identity," a police spokesman said. "He was at a hideout in Western Region. With the kind of collaboration between the police and public that we have, we managed to nab him there."

A spokesman for Interpol in Ghana said the suspect was being driven back from the port city of Takoradi to the capital Accra and would arrive late on Saturday.

In a statement released in London, Scotland Yard police said they had been "made aware of an arrest in Ghana" and were working alongside Ghanaian authorities. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra and David Milliken in London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)