ACCRA, July 16 Ghana will raise its 2014 budget
deficit target slightly to 8.8 percent of GDP in a supplementary
budget due to be presented on Wednesday, up from an initial
projection of 8.5 percent, senior government sources told
Reuters.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper will also announce a revised
inflation target of 13 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, up from
9.5 percent, plus or minus two percent, when he reads the budget
to parliament later on Wednesday.
The revised 2014 economic growth forecast will be 6.6
percent, down from a target of 8 percent, the sources said.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix and David
Lewis)