By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA Oct 20 Ghana's parliament on Thursday
approved state spending of almost 11 billion cedis ($2.75
billion) through the first quarter of 2017 in advance of an
annual budget to be delivered after elections in December.
The budget is normally presented in November but given the
presidential and parliamentary election on Dec. 7 it will
instead be tabled by next March, Finance Minister Seth Terkper
told reporters.
"What we are doing is an elaborate cash flow. Our approach
is to meet only critical expenditures in the first quarter,"
Terkper said, noting that the amount passed represented a figure
much lower than 25 percent of full-year expenditure.
A bill of 3.9 billion cedis for civil service salaries
constituted the largest slice of the $2.75 billion total,
according to the document.
Ghana is one of Africa's most stable democracies and
President John Mahama faces a tough re-election battle against
opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo. Both candidates were on the
campaign trail on Thursday and missed the parliamentary debate.
Terkper said the government expects robust growth in 2017
driven in part by an increase in oil and gas production as well
as a further reduction in the debt to GDP ratio that stands at
about 68 percent.
Ghana - Africa's second largest gold producer and an
exporter of oil and cocoa - forecasts GDP to rise to above 8
percent in 2017 after it slowed sharply since Mahama took power
in 2012, in part because of a fall in oil and gold prices.
The government's economic management faces intense scrutiny
under a $918-million International Monetary Fund programme that
began last year and is designed to reduce inflation and the
budget deficit and stabilise the cedi currency.
Opposition deputies said they would not oppose the spending
plan, but stressed in parliament that revenue had fallen and
spending and debt had increased since Mahama took power.
($1 = 3.9700 Ghana cedis)
