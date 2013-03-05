ACCRA, March 5 Ghana's 2013 budget assumes crude oil production of 83,341 barrels per day at an average market price of $94.36 per barrel, according to a final draft of the budget obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

"The total petroleum receipts projected for the 2013 fiscal year is $581.72 million," it said.

Ghana's oil production averaged about 72,000 bpd in 2012, due in part to technical problems at the offshore Jubilee field, operated by U.K. energy firm Tullow.