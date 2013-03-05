ACCRA, March 5 Ghana's 2012 economic growth will likely be revised upward to between 8.5 and 9 percent, from an initial 7.1 percent, according to a copy of a speech delivered by Finance Minister Seth Terkper to parliament on Tuesday.

"It is anticipated that the economy will achieve a growth rate of between 8.5 and 9.0 percent at the end of 2012, when the final GDP estimates are updated by end-April 2013," according to speech, obtained by Reuters.