* Cedi slide hits manufacturers, importers
* Currency fall creates inflation worries
* Businesses shut shops, hike prices
* Gov't blames forex exchange market, promises measures
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 19 To hike or not to hike? That is
the question facing shop-owner Baldwin Goku as he weighs the
prices of the Chinese electrical goods in his shop in Accra's
Okaishie market.
His problem is that Ghana's cedi currency has weakened
during an oil-fuelled boom which is sucking in capital and
consumer imports and driving up demand for dollars to pay for
them.
If he hikes his prices to match rising costs he loses
customers. If he holds prices to keep customers he makes a loss.
"This is the dilemma we are having to deal with
week-by-week, month-by-month and the options are becoming
limited with the consistent cedi depreciation," said Goku.
Ghana became one of the world's fastest growing economies in
2011 with growth of 14.4 percent year-on-year, largely because
its Jubilee oil field came on stream in December 2010. The
west-African state is also a leading cocoa and gold producer and
has enjoyed relatively stable politics since 1992.
But with elections in December the cedi's 17 percent
fall against the dollar this year is squeezing the purchasing
power of Ghana's 24.7 million people and troubling emerging
market investors for whom the country has proved attractive.
Until May, the 52-year old Goku, who has increased prices
twice this year, ran three shops selling electric switches,
power sockets, circuit breakers and cables, all imported from
China. He has since closed two of his shops and shed staff.
"The first option was to close those two shops to minimise
losses, but I must admit that decision was not good news for
four of my (shop assistants) and their dependants," Goku said.
A second trader, Frank Agyeman, said, "It's becoming
increasingly difficult to sell, let alone break even because the
exchange rate situation has rendered our goods unaffordable."
"We plead to the government to do something about the cedi
(slide), else we'll all shutdown our businesses," said Agyeman.
The slump of the cedi to a rate of around 1.95 to the dollar
has also pushed inflation up, with the year-on-year rate rising
for four consecutive months, hitting 9.4 percent in June, though
still in the government's projected single-digit target.
Ghana's inflation, which ballooned to 20.7 percent in
mid-2009, pushing interest above 20 percent, dropped to single
digits a year later, reaching a 19-year low of 8.39 percent in
July 2010.
POLICY PAIN
Economists question the government's commitment to fiscal
discipline ahead of presidential and parliamentary votes in
December - especially since the government this week unveiled
plans for further spending.
"We have a history of governments spending excessively
outside the budget in election years, especially the hotly
contested ones," says economist Joe Abbey, director of
Accra-based Centre for Policy Analysis think-tank.
Abbey said fiscal indiscipline in past election years led to
rapid depreciation of the cedi and accelerated inflation. "This
is the obvious reason for the investor uncertainty and
speculation we are talking about now as we approach December."
The cedi declined 43 percent to the dollar due to "election
excesses" ahead of the 2008, Abbey said.
Others say the cedi's weakness is also due to increased
trade with China, as many traders try to accumulate physical
cash in dollars due to the lack of effective transfer channels
for the Yuan in Ghana.
It is also believed that many risk-averse investors have
liquidated their holdings of domestic bonds in favour of foreign
exchange.
In April, the Bank of Ghana re-introduced short term bills,
changed bank reserve requirements and required 100 percent cedi
cover for balances held by local banks on behalf of foreign
banks in support of the cedi.
This was after the bank had raised interest rates and cut
limits on net open positions in banks and provided more than
$800 million to meet interbank market dollar demand.
But these measures have been slow in halting the cedi's
slide, a situation the government blamed on an explosion in
unauthorised transactions by exchange bureaus, which control
around 25 percent of the forex market.
"We have traced the problem to foreign exchange bureau
operators. They've resorted to taking dollars from the banks at
transaction rates and changing at higher rates - this is
frustrating the central bank's efforts," Finance Minister
Kwabena Duffuor told Reuters.
Duffuor, himself a former central bank governor, said there
would be additional measures to streamline activities of the
bureau operators "in the coming weeks."
"We are determined to get the cedi back on track and I
believe we'll see an improvement in the coming weeks," said
Duffuor who shut some 65 exchange bureaus, a third of the total,
in the first two weeks of his governorship.
POLITICAL PAIN
However the currency's slide continues to take a toll on
Ghanaian manufacturers, too. Drug maker Starwin Products Ltd
said its import cost rose 17 percent in the first half
of 2012 due to the cedi's depreciation.
"It is seriously hurting us because 90 percent of our inputs
are imported," it's general manager William Sekyiamah told
Reuters, adding that the firm was considering options including
raising prices to make up for the currency cost.
At street level in the Agbogbloshie food market in the
western fringes of Accra, tomato paste retailer Adwoa Sasu
blamed the government for not doing enough to tackle the cedi
slide and inflation.
"They said we are producing oil but I am yet to feel it. We
are in the worst times, the purchasing power of our cedi is
becoming lighter by the day, school fees are going up, market
wares are increasingly becoming unaffordable. Worst of all,
workers' take-home pay cannot take them home," she told Reuters.
Sasu, who said she switched to the opposition New Patriotic
Party (NPP) from the ruling party last year, believes the cedi's
fall was enough for Ghanaians to change government in December.
Opinion polls point to a tight presidential race pitting
incumbent President John Atta Mills against the NPP's Nana
Akufo-Addo. A survey by Synovate in May put Akufo-Addo in the
lead, while others have pointed to a Mills victory.
(Editing by Ron Askew)