ACCRA, April 2 Ghana's President John Dramani
Mahama has appointed Henry Kofi Wampah as governor of the
central bank, elevating him from the deputy position he held for
four years, a source close to the presidency said on Tuesday.
Wampah, 58, replaces Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who is now Ghana's
Vice-President.
"The President has confirmed him (Wampah) as the governor -
he was informed last week," the source told Reuters on condition
of anonymity because the government has yet to make an official
announcement.
Wampah, who holds a Masters' degree and a PhD in Economics
with specializations in econometrics and public finance from
McGill University in Canada, was appointed by former President
John Atta Mills as first deputy governor of the central bank in
April, 2009.
He previously served as head of the central bank's research
department for five years and also worked with the International
Monetary Fund and the West African Monetary Institute.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton)